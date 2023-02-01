Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Droupadi Murmu ahead of Budget speech

English
    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Droupadi Murmu hours before tabling the Budget in Parliament

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24.

    As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament.

    "Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.