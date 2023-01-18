 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman may have a plan to narrow India's gap with China

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Jan 18, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Budget 2023 expectations: To show its intent to push India as the global factory, the Centre has formulated two plans of action to help India gain from the China +1 supply chain diversification strategy.

Budget 2023 has a message for global manufacturers. With Nirmala Sitharaman's last full budget, India plans to underline its intent to become the world's factory. The Centre has formulated two plans of action to help India gain from the China +1 supply chain diversification strategy.

Budget 2023-24: Bigger allocation for PLI scheme

The govt is likely to substantially increase allocation for Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in the forthcoming budget as the scheme has yielded good results on the ground.

The govt is planning to include new sectors and top up the allocation for high-impact sectors like IT hardware and electronic manufacturing.

The Centre is considering sectors including leather and footwear, toys, cotton-based textiles, electrolysers, coalbed methane, coal gasification, bicycles, furniture, shipping containers, chemicals for paint, and fertilisers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may increase the incentive amount, which was announced for a five-year period, by 20-30%, according to media reports.