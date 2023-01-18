Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman may have a plan to narrow India's gap with China

Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2023 has a message for global manufacturers. With Nirmala Sitharaman's last full budget, India plans to underline its intent to become the world's factory. The Centre has formulated two plans of action to help India gain from the China +1 supply chain diversification strategy.

Budget 2023-24: Bigger allocation for PLI scheme

The govt is likely to substantially increase allocation for Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in the forthcoming budget as the scheme has yielded good results on the ground.

The govt is planning to include new sectors and top up the allocation for high-impact sectors like IT hardware and electronic manufacturing.

The Centre is considering sectors including leather and footwear, toys, cotton-based textiles, electrolysers, coalbed methane, coal gasification, bicycles, furniture, shipping containers, chemicals for paint, and fertilisers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may increase the incentive amount, which was announced for a five-year period, by 20-30%, according to media reports.

The decision for the inclusion of the sector in the PLI scheme will depend on factors such as job creation potential amongst others.

A decision on extending PLI to new areas will be taken after factoring in the potential for local value addition and import substitution to boost investment and create jobs.

It is worth reiteration that govt had announced Rs 1.97 lakh crore for PLI schemes in the Budget 2022-23 that now covers 14 key sectors.

The PLI scheme currently covers mobile manufacturing and specified electronic components, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles and auto components, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto components, telecom and networking products, advanced chemistry cell battery, textile, food products, solar modules, white goods, and specialty steel.

The move is aimed to lure global manufacturers to set up factories in India as the policies in Beijing demand diversification owing to policy uncertainty.

Union Budget 2023: Extension of lower corporate tax

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may also extend the lower corporate rate of 15% for companies making new investments for manufacturing in India.

India currently imposes different tax rates for different types of companies. Experts have demanded a tax rate of 15% should be considered for all companies.

Besides the extension of lower rates, the govt is working on policies to encourage private investment in all sectors.