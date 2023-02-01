Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest Budget speech ever at 87 minutes

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her fifth consecutive Budget speech - her shortest so far - in Parliament today and wrapped it up in under 90 minutes.

Last year, she had delivered her shortest speech at 92 minutes and the year before in 2021 she spoke for 1 hour and 50 minutes.

In 2020, Sitharaman had spoken for the longest time - 2 hours and 40 minutes - making it the longest Budget speech in history. Her speech was even cut short and she too appeared exhausted after talking continuously for so long.

The finance minister's daughter Vangmayi Parakala and several relatives watched from the visitors' gallery in the Lok Sabha as she spoke.

This is her last full-fledged Budget ahead of the general elections next year. This year's Budget included huge capital outlay in infrastructure and agriculture while the working middle class got a much-needed income tax relief with people earning up to 7 lakhs a year will have to pay no tax.

Moneycontrol News