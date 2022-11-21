 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | Need income tax cuts to revive demand, CII tells finance ministry

Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

The finance ministry began its pre-budget consultation meetings with stakeholders on November 21

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has asked the finance ministry to lower income tax rates in the budget for 2023-24 to help revive consumption demand in the economy.

"…the government should contemplate a reduction in the rates of personal income tax in its next push for reform as this would increase disposable incomes and revive the demand cycle," CII president Sanjiv Bajaj said in a statement on November 21 as the finance ministry began its pre-budget consultations with stakeholders on November 21.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the first meeting, which was attended by industry representatives and infrastructure and climate -change experts.

More meetings are scheduled this week, including those with experts and representatives from the agriculture and agro-processing industry, financial sector and capital markets, services and trade, the social sector, trade unions and labour organisations, and economists.

Sitharaman is expected to present the Budget for 2023-24 on February 1, 2023.

In addition to cutting income tax rates, CII has told the government that lowering the maximum 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on certain consumer durables would also boost consumption demand as would greater employment generation in rural India by expediting infrastructure projects in those areas.