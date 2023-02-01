English
    Budget 2023: National digital library to be set up for kids, adolescents, says Nirmala Sitharaman

    Budget 2023: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "To inculcate financial literacy, financial sector regulators and organisations will be encouraged to provide age-appropriate reading material to these libraries."

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget 2023.

    During her Union Budget speech, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the setting up of a national digital library for children and adolescents for facilitating the availability of quality books across the country.

    "National digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels, and device agnostic accessibility," Sitharaman said.


    "States will be encouraged to set up libraries for them (children) at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the national digital library's sources."