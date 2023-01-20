 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 must set trajectory for farm growth in next decade: Experts

Shweta Punj
Jan 20, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

The Modi government promised to double farmer incomes when it was voted to power in 2014 and although various measures have been introduced, analysts said agricultural growth has been uneven. The budget needs to set a roadmap for enhanced productivity and better remuneration, they said.

Raising farmer income is more important than providing crop insurance, according to some economists. (Representative image)

Making minimum support price for crops a legal instrument and expanding it to include pulses, edible oils and other commodities are among the measures that farmers and analysts expect to be addressed in the upcoming budget to help farmers achieve the goal of doubling their income.

The agriculture sector was India’s saviour during the pandemic, growing 3 percent in FY21 when all other sectors contracted. In the first half of FY23, output by agriculture, forestry and fishing increased 10.8 percent, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The government has over the years increasingly focused on agriculture. In FY16, the budget allocation for the ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare was Rs 24,460.51 crore, which was increased to Rs 1,38,550 crore in FY23.

Various schemes were introduced to benefit agriculture and farmers.

An income support scheme, the Pradhan Mantri KIsan SAmman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was launched in FY19, under which farmers got Rs 6,000 a year in three equal instalments. About Rs 2 lakh crore has been released so far to about 113 million farmer families, according to government data.