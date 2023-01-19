Budget 2023: Mr Market wants these 4 things to make it go Kaching

Financial markets exist to serve the singular purpose of growing the wealth of investors. Towards this cause are many enablers, one of the biggest being the fiscal policy. The Union Budget is an event where markets look up to the government for guidance as well as some well-needed support in creating wealth for Indians.

This year, the wish list contains these four broad areas which would boost market sentiment at a time when global factors are treacherous, at best.

Here are the top four things that the markets want, in the voices of economists, wealth managers, and big investors over the past two weeks:

1 Taxes, taxes, taxes

Death and taxes are inevitable but markets want to live. Equity markets loathe taxes as they cut into returns and shorten the path towards wealth. Tax tweaks or even sweeping changes have historically triggered unpleasant reactions from the markets. A key message is to keep off from hiking the capital gains tax by any means, but investors want the government to simplify the tax structure. Here is what investors said:

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd:

I don't know what they will do but they should not do anything. That much I can tell you about shares. Because people have bought/sold based on instability of rates… long-term, (and) short-term. Now, if you keep playing with the duration or rates, I think, it vitiates the investment environment.

Aashish Somaiyaa, chief executive officer of White Oak Capital:

Our dividend taxation is quite onerous because we tax at multiple levels. I really hope that somebody looks at dividend taxation. The last thing is that we have long Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax, Securities Transaction Tax (STT), and taxes on the dividend. Equity as an asset class is heavily taxed. As a country, we need risk capital for growth. Apart from rationalisation, somebody needs to look at equity as an asset class and the taxation on it. Today, fixed-income taxation is attractive compared to equity. Ten years back, equity was the asset class with the most attractive tax structure.

Parizad Sirwalla, partner and national head–tax, global mobility services, at KPMG India:

Any decision on capital gains taxation on the sale of listed equity shares and units of an equity-oriented mutual fund (short or long term) is likely to have a direct impact on the Indian equity markets.

2 Make me an offer I cannot refuse on capex

Investors make money when the companies they invest in make profits. For that, setting up factories, building roads, ports and airports is imperative. The government has to deploy enough of the taxes it collects into building physical infrastructure, and now even digital ones. Ergo, capital expenditure has to increase.

Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays

We may see bigger spending on railways and the ongoing focus on urban development will continue. The scale of projects in bigger cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai is increasing and is much more ambitious. The impact it has, in terms of multipliers on growth, is quite large. The headline number was Rs 7.5 lakh crore in the last fiscal and there's a possibility that the number might get pushed to Rs 9-10 lakh crore.

Santanu Sengupta, chief India economist, Goldman Sachs

Our analysis of government spending patterns in pre-election years reveals: a) an increase in capex allocation towards infrastructure (mainly consisting of roads and railways) and a cut in defence spending, (b) within current spending, we have typically seen increased allocation towards rural spending and welfare measures (mainly education and healthcare).

3 Give Bharat the support it needs

Consumption demand is the bedrock of the Indian economy’s growth story even though exporting has lent a hand often. Domestic consumption demand that looks to be moderating slightly, needs a much-needed boost from the government. A straightforward way is to cut direct tax rates and put in more money into the pockets of Indians. That would require forgoing critical revenue needed to spend to lift the animal spirits of corporations. Between this rock and hard place is where the markets want the government to adopt a balanced approach. As such, national elections due in 2024 would ensure that the government keeps up with its expenses on social schemes. Markets want the government to boost its allocation to the flagship employment scheme. Here is what experts said:

Rajnish Kumar, former chairman of State Bank of India

It is an election year. So, I’m expecting there will be more focus on the rural outlook. In infrastructure too, I expect a higher allocation, which will be the right strategy for the country.

Nirmal Jain, Chairman, IIFL

The national election is one year ahead and inflation has impacted rural India as well as poor people in urban India. They can try to do something so that there are some benefits to farmers and poor people. There are more compulsions because inflation impacts the lower strata of the population.

4 The pocket has a hole, plug it

The government needs to spend on capital and it also needs to keep up its expenditure on social schemes to continue supporting the rural economy and the bottom of the pyramid. But there is spending and then there is splurging. The markets do not want the Centre to ignore the fact that its fiscal deficit needs to be reasonable because it has to ultimately finance it through borrowings. More market borrowings could crowd out private sector companies, thus going against the government’s own efforts to lure in private capex.

Here is what economists believe is comfortable:

Upasna Chachra, Chief India Economist at Morgan Stanley

There is a need to consolidate the fiscal deficit. The starting point of 6.4 percent is already so elevated that markets will not like it if there is any further slippage. Our estimation of 5.9 percent is a gradual consolidation path. Six percent or anything above 6 will be a tad negative for markets.

Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank

We expect the central government to stay on track with the fiscal consolidation plan, lowering the deficit target by a feasible 50-60 basis points versus 2022-23, set at around 5.8-5.9 percent of GDP. This would mark the middle path on consolidation but at a measured pace as few of the recent tailwinds are likely to dissipate, including moderate nominal GDP growth, easing pace of private sector activity, and passage of reopening boost.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has her task cut out. On February 1, she will need to balance expenditure with the aspirations of the economy and at the same time keep a reasonably tight leash on the fiscal deficit. She will need to simplify taxes in a way that puts more money into the pockets of Indians and promises creation of more wealth for investors. The pitch is hot as this would be the last full budget before elections begin in 2024.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, sums up the sentiment in this comment:

The street is expecting the finance minister to bat like Suryakumar Yadav, bowl like Umran Malik and field like Ravindra Jadeja. The market expects the Budget 2023 to be growth-oriented by increasing spend in infrastructure, healthcare and education. The budget should take steps to tackle these challenges facing the Indian economy viz subdued consumption at the bottom of the pyramid, control a widening trade deficit and boost private sector investment. The budget must assure the investor that it is on the path to fiscal prudence while keeping tax rates stable. This is possible if Budget 2023 raises non-tax resources by asset monetisation and plugs tax loopholes.