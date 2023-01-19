 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Mr Market wants these 4 things to make it go Kaching

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

The Union Budget will get it right with the markets if it simplifies taxes but not raise them, increases capex, gives consumption a boost and keeps a lid on fiscal deficit

There is an expectation that the budget will give the salaried class more options for safe investments and tax reduction.

Financial markets exist to serve the singular purpose of growing the wealth of investors. Towards this cause are many enablers, one of the biggest being the fiscal policy. The Union Budget is an event where markets look up to the government for guidance as well as some well-needed support in creating wealth for Indians.

This year, the wish list contains these four broad areas which would boost market sentiment at a time when global factors are treacherous, at best.

Here are the top four things that the markets want, in the voices of economists, wealth managers, and big investors over the past two weeks:

1 Taxes, taxes, taxes 

Death and taxes are inevitable but markets want to live. Equity markets loathe taxes as they cut into returns and shorten the path towards wealth. Tax tweaks or even sweeping changes have historically triggered unpleasant reactions from the markets. A key message is to keep off from hiking the capital gains tax by any means, but investors want the government to simplify the tax structure. Here is what investors said:

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd: