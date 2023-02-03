 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: More could have been done for the real estate sector 

Gaurav Karnik
Feb 03, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

Change in the tax regime for REITs could potentially have a negative impact on  the growth of the fledgling industry. 

Real estate holds immense potential to contribute to India’s economic growth. While it suffered tremendously during the early stages of the pandemic, it recovered significantly in 2022 on the back of an increase in demand for residential real estate.

Homebuyers as well as real estate developers had expected certain reliefs and incentives in Budget 2023 that would have given a further boost to the sector.

The Finance Minister recognizes the need to increase investment for the growth of affordable housing in the country. In her budget speech, the FM announced that the outlay for the PM Awas Yojana has been enhanced by 66 percent to over Rs. 79,000 crore, which is a welcome move given the significant backward and forward linkages real estate and construction in particular have with the rest of the economy.