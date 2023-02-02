 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: MF investors should bet on sectoral, thematic funds that have turned attractive

Nirav Karkera
Feb 02, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Highly promising sectoral funds, specifically infrastructure or banking and financial services, and the ones dedicated to themes like transport and logistics and manufacturing can be considered.

Good time to invest in infra sector mutual funds post budget 2023

The Budget running up to the general elections raised hopes and concerns around the possibility of it being borderline reckless and populist. Yet, the government decided to put fiscal prudence first. It is easy to mistake a simple Budget for an uneventful one but a deeper understanding of India’s current economic context and the government’s tight-rope walk would help one conclude that the best thing about such a Budget was the delivery of so many without breaking any.

The Budget is a relatively well-rounded one, capturing most arenas critical to overall economic growth. The government has lived up to expectations around the commitment to capex and focus on socio-economic development while retaining fiscal prudence. Among many, the following segments are highlighted as ones forming the core of the government’s long-term socio-economic agenda.

1. Railways

Allocation to Railways has been increased by over 70 percent versus Budget Estimates of the previous year to Rs 2.4 lakh crore, its highest-ever outlay. For context, the amount is nine times earmarked to the sector in FY14. The increasing allocation and attention to Railways as a sector is important, especially considering its critical role in larger infrastructure, freight and logistics roadmaps.