 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: Marginal hike in healthcare allocation, key schemes see cuts

Pallavi Singhal
Feb 07, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Budget 2023-24 cuts down expenditure on health schemes, increases allocation for the sector to Rs 89,155 cr, bets on AI

India’s budget for healthcare saw a marginal increase of 13 percent in Budget 2023-24 from Rs 79,145 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 89,155 crore in 2023-24. Over the last five years of the Modi government, the sector has seen a 27 percent rise in allocations from Rs 62,659 crore in FY20 to Rs 89,155 crore in 2023-24.

However, schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission as well as the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana have seen lesser amounts being allocated to them in this budget.

The allocation for one of the flagship schemes of the government — Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, a pan-India health scheme for strengthening healthcare infrastructure — fell to Rs 645.8 crore from the previous budget estimate of Rs 978 crore. The utilisation of the fund has been even lower, with the revised FY23 estimate standing at Rs 281.6 crore.

The Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, announced with the objectives of correcting imbalances in the availability of affordable/ reliable tertiary healthcare services, has been allocated Rs 3,365 crore, a significant decline from Rs 10,000 crore the previous year.