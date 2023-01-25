Budget 2023: LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries could be extended

In the upcoming Budget 2023, the government can give a one year extension to the Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy announced last year in May for up to 12 cylinders to ease the burden of rising gas prices on beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana.

A Livemint report said that the government can extend the scheme by one more year to expand the LPG coverage to 100 percent.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had extended the Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to the nine crore beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala Yojana to ease the burden of price rise.

The subsidy will cost the exchequer an additional Rs 6,100 crore in the current fiscal.

However, the subsidy could be extended for next year as the lowering of global commodity prices and energy prices is likely to ease the burden on government in terms of a reduced subsidy bill. The Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 on February 1. The Economic Survey will be presented on January 31.

Moneycontrol News