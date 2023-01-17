 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Lower subsidy outgo to add to government's fiscal firepower

Jan 17, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Budget 2023 is expected to spend more on rural infrastructure along with increased spending on agriculture and jobs guarantee as the government heads to general elections in 2024.

Govt could use the additional headroom available from subsidy savings on ramping up capex in Budget 2023.

A lower food and fertiliser subsidy bill in the next fiscal will offer government enough headroom to spend big on infrastructure. An uptick in rural spending is also likely in Budget 2023-24 as the Modi government prepares for the general elections in 2024.

The government is expected to benefit from its deft management of food subsidy programme. In a landmark move, the Modi government merged the free food scheme launched during COVID with its subsidised programme and ended the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. The restructured scheme will give free food till December 2023. This move is expected to bring the subsidy burden down in 2023-24.

Nomura called the move fiscally prudent and will result in subsidy savings to the tune of 0.16% of gross domestic product in the three months to March.

This will help the government in meeting its fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of the GDP in the current year and keep to the fiscal deficit glide path with close to 50 bps reduction in next year’s projected deficit.

The trimmed fertiliser subsidy bill will be another major saving for the government on account of lower commodity prices and contracts signed with other countries to source raw materials.

The food and fertiliser subsidy is expected to touch record levels this year as the Russia-Ukraine war pushed energy prices higher fuelling inflation in major economies.