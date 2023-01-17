Budget 2023: Lower subsidy outgo to add to government's fiscal firepower

Govt could use the additional headroom available from subsidy savings on ramping up capex in Budget 2023.

A lower food and fertiliser subsidy bill in the next fiscal will offer government enough headroom to spend big on infrastructure. An uptick in rural spending is also likely in Budget 2023-24 as the Modi government prepares for the general elections in 2024.

The government is expected to benefit from its deft management of food subsidy programme. In a landmark move, the Modi government merged the free food scheme launched during COVID with its subsidised programme and ended the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. The restructured scheme will give free food till December 2023. This move is expected to bring the subsidy burden down in 2023-24.

Nomura called the move fiscally prudent and will result in subsidy savings to the tune of 0.16% of gross domestic product in the three months to March.

This will help the government in meeting its fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of the GDP in the current year and keep to the fiscal deficit glide path with close to 50 bps reduction in next year’s projected deficit.

The trimmed fertiliser subsidy bill will be another major saving for the government on account of lower commodity prices and contracts signed with other countries to source raw materials.

The food and fertiliser subsidy is expected to touch record levels this year as the Russia-Ukraine war pushed energy prices higher fuelling inflation in major economies.

The reduced fiscal burden on the government will come as a boon for the government as it plans to maintain its focus on capital expenditure along with rural spending that will be important from the election point of view.

UBS India economist Tanvee Gupta Jain said that a lower subsidy outgo will provide more fiscal space to reallocate money towards existing rural schemes, including the rural jobs scheme MGNREGA, rural housing and roads, among others.

However, any changes on the direct tax front may not be likely as the slower nominal GDP growth is expected to trim next year’s tax receipts.

Icra’s chief economist, Aditi Nayar, expects the poll-bound government to budget for double-digit growth in capital expenditure at Rs 8.5-9 lakh crore in FY24, up from Rs 7.5 lakh crore in FY23. On the other hand, revenue spending is expected to rise by a relatively muted 3 per cent, due to the likely lower food and fertiliser subsidies.

The agency also expects the Centre to peg its FY24 fiscal deficit at 5.8 per cent of the GDP, a moderation from 6.4 per cent projected for FY23.