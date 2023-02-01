Budget 2023 Live Updates: Will the FM put some money in the pockets of taxpayers today?

Budget 2023 Live Updates: Salaried can expect tweak in income-tax slabs and FM may increase the spend on poor through schemes such as rural jobs, while ramping up fiscal support for manufacturing. The FM's final full-year spending plan before 2024 polls comes amid rising rates and slowing global growth, which could desist her from outright populism.
Will Budget 2023 leave you with more cash in hand? Union Budget 2023-24 is all set to be presented in Parliament with expectations running high that there could be a slew of measures not just for the middle class but also for the industry. The Centre is expected to be again be in the driver's seat when it comes to pushing India's growth. Capital expenditure is likely to see a continued momentum in this Budget as well. Capex has a multiplier effect on the economy and is expected to crowd in private investment. The FM can also ramp up rural spending, especially on jobs and roads. Schemes such as PM Kisan and MGNREGA are likely to be in focus. For the middle-class taxpayer, experts feel the FM can rejig the new tax regime to make it more attractive. Standard deduction is likely to be made a part of it.
Budget 2023 live updates: More money in your hand?
Budget 2023-24 may see the FM announcing a hike in the income tax exemption limits. The Centre is reportedly mulling to raise the exemptions limits to Rs 5 lakh from the present base of Rs 2.5 lakh. The move is being seen as an attempt to put more money in the pockets This hike could boost consumption and help in economic growth.