Budget 2023 Live Updates: Will the FM put some money in the pockets of taxpayers today?

February 01, 2023 / 01:09 AM IST

Will Budget 2023 leave you with more cash in hand? Union Budget 2023-24 is all set to be presented in Parliament with expectations running high that there could be a slew of measures not just for the middle class but also for the industry. The Centre is expected to be again be in the driver's seat when it comes to pushing India's growth. Capital expenditure is likely to see a continued momentum in this Budget as well. Capex has a multiplier effect on the economy and is expected to crowd in private

investment. The FM can also ramp up rural spending, especially on jobs and roads. Schemes such as PM Kisan and MGNREGA are likely to be in focus. For the middle-class taxpayer, experts feel the FM can rejig the new tax regime to make it more attractive. Standard deduction is likely to be made a part of it.