Budget 2023: 9 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

The history of India’s Union Budget through the years is a fascinating one. Here's a look at some lesser-known facts about the Union Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in parliament today. She is expected to announce a slew of measures to bolster the economy amid global worries. For the third time in a row, the Budget will be presented in paperless format using a made-in-India tablet – a departure from the earlier briefcases used to hold Budget documents. The history of India’s Union Budget through the years is a fascinating one which includes several intriguing facts that have been forgotten with the passage of time. For example, do you know which Budget taxed rewards earned from solving puzzles? Read on to find out:

Here are some lesser-known facts about the Union Budget:

The word 'Budget' is derived from the old French word 'bougette' which means ‘leather bag.’

The first Budget of independent India was presented by RK Shanmukham Chetty with total expenditure of Rs 197.4 crore.