 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Daily Voice | This CIO underscores 3 factors equity investors will focus on in Budget 2023

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 27, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms and higher capital expenditure to support growth are likely to be high on the finance minister’s agenda, says the Chief Investment Officer-Equities.

Trideep Bhattacharya of Edelweiss Asset Management

Trideep Bhattacharya of Edelweiss Asset Management believes the valuation de-rating of tech stocks is broadly done while earnings estimates are in the process of calibration in sync with the demand scenario in the calendar year 2024.

Hence, Edelweiss AMC has reduced its under-weight position in Indian IT services stocks over last year and turned positive on select stocks, says Bhattacharya in an interview with Moneycontrol.

On the Budget 2023, the Chief Investment Officer-Equities with over two decades of experience in equity investing across Indian and global markets, says investors would focus on three key factors, including fiscal consolidation. Edited excerpts:

Do you think the government will mainly focus on infrastructure, education and healthcare sectors in Budget 2023 besides continuing the fiscal path while keeping tax rates stable?