Budget 2023: Jayant Sinha bats for parity in capital gains tax rules to help start-ups, private markets

Shweta Punj
Jan 13, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has recommended that the Budget 2023 should simplify and streamline capital gains tax rules across equity, debt, real estate, gold and mutual funds, its Chair, Jayant Sinha tells Moneycontrol.

Budget 2023-24 could see some changes in capital gains tax as the government is considering a long-standing demand to bring in parity in rates and rules between the public and private markets.

“We have a very good sort of capital gains regime when it comes to the public markets. In the public markets if your holding period is relatively short, just a year, you have a pretty low capital gains tax rate, which is not the case for private markets,” Jayant Sinha, Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance and a former Union minister of state for finance, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

Unlike the public markets, long-term holdings in private markets, which refer to investments in equity and debt of privately owned companies, have to pay a higher capital gains tax.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has recommended that the Budget should simplify and streamline capital gains tax rules across equity, debt, real estate, gold and mutual funds.

For an angel investor in a startup, holding periods are much longer such as three years and they have to pay a higher capital gains tax rate, he said.