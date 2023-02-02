 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BUDGET 2023: It’s a dream budget

G Pradeepkumar
Feb 02, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

In my opinion, the numbers put out by the Finance Minister appear very credible and pragmatic. There were no outlandish targets or promises. We can rightly claim that this budget takes care of every item on our wishlist.

Dream Budget 2023

Given the current domestic and macroeconomic environment, Union Budget 2023-24 can be rightly called a Dream Budget. It was important to focus on growth, especially to ensure the private capex cyclical recovery continues. The increase in government capex by 33% combined with a Rs. 2.4 lakh crore outlay provided to the railways should give a huge boost to the economy.

Infrastructure, along with the agriculture push and ancillary push, will also help the rural economy improve by boosting employment and incomes. The numbers put out by the Finance Minister appear very credible and pragmatic. There were no outlandish targets or promises.

KYC simplification is good news for MFs

There were many steps announced that are likely to have a far-reaching impact on the financial sector. First off, the move to simplify the Know Your Customer (KYC) process for the financial sector is likely to make it easier to onboard new investors, especially for Mutual Funds (MFs). Given that India’s ratio of mutual fund assets under management (AUM) to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 65% lower than the global average, we may conclude that India's mutual fund penetration is much lower than global standards. Hence, it is imperative to expand the mutual fund investor base in India.