    Budget 2023: ITC cannot be claimed on goods/services used for CSR activities

    The amendments propose to decriminalise certain offences under the indirect tax law and double the threshold for launching prosecution under the tax law to Rs 2 crore.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the 2023 Union Budget

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the 2023 Union Budget

    The Budget on Wednesday proposed certain amendments in GST Act and said that input tax credit cannot be claimed on goods/ services used or intended to be used for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

    The amendments in the Central GST Act has been brought through the Finance Bill, 2023.

    The amendments propose to decriminalise certain offences under the indirect tax law and double the threshold for launching prosecution under the tax law to Rs 2 crore. It, however, retained the limit at Rs 1 crore for fake invoicing cases.

