Budget 2023: IT sector cheers announcements on AI, 5G, and skilling

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 01, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST

A hundred labs will be set up in engineering institutions to develop applications using 5G services. Three centres of excellence for AI will also be set up.

Industry experts said the extension of relief for Li-ion cells and removal of customs duty will bring down the cost of EV batteries, thereby aiding EV adoption

India’s IT companies did not have major demands from the 2023 union budget, with asks primarily focused on the ease of doing business. Barring a few niggles, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) — the industry body — was satisfied with what the budget delivered.

Companies in the sector cheered the budget, and termed it positive from a technology sector perspective.

As part of her speech for this sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focussed on skilling, 5G, as well as artificial intelligence (AI).

The announcements