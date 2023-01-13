 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Is the new tax regime up for a revamp? Inclusion of these deductions can sweeten the deal

Jan 13, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

The new tax regime that debuted in last year's Budget offered more slabs and lower rates. In case a taxpayer opted for it, he had to let go of nearly 70 exemptions and deductions.

The new tax regime introduced in Budget 2020 hasn’t really taken off and a major revamp is on the cards to make it more attractive for taxpayers.

The new tax regime offered more slabs and lower rates. In case a taxpayer opted for it, he had to let go of nearly 70 exemptions and deductions.

Most of the investments that a taxpayer makes in order to reduce the tax burden are not there in the new tax regime. That list includes some of the important ones like house rent allowance (HRA), interest on the home loan, investments made under Section 80C, 80D and 80CCD.

Experts are of the view that some of the deductions linked to investments and social security should be allowed in the new tax regime to make it more attractive for taxpayers.

According to EY, certain deductions up to Rs 2.5 lakh should be allowed and basic exemption limit should be hiked to Rs 5 lakh. It has batted for inclusion of standard deduction of Rs 50,000 as part of the new tax regime.

There is some consensus over the rejig of slabs as well. While some feel that the peak rate should be brought down to 25%, others are of the view that the 30% peak rate should kick in only above Rs 20 lakh against the current threshold of Rs 15 lakh.