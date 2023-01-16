 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Is it time to declutter Section 80C of Income Tax Act?

Edited by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

A change in Section 80C is long due, experts feel. The Budget 2023 can tinker with some of the deductions or increase the limit of section 80C to offer more sops.

Changes to section 80C could help people in better tax planning.

The clamour for removing some of the deductions from Section 80C of the Income Tax Act is increasing as experts feel that it has become cluttered and not very practical for tax planning.

Experts feel that the section needs a review as the last one happened in 2014 and incomes have surged since then along with other contributions like provident fund. This has shrunk the space within 80C.

“The 80C bucket is cluttered now – there’s housing loan principal repaid, tax-saver fixed deposits, employees’ provident fund and so on, along with life insurance premium paid. Salaries have increased over the years and alongside, so have employees’ EPF contributions. This consumes a large part of the 80C limit,” said Vighnesh Shahane, MD and CEO of Ageas Federal Life Insurance.

Section 80C that allows tax breaks up to Rs 1.5 lakh is one of the primary reasons why people go for investments like housing and life cover.

Insurance experts feel that the limit of Section 80C can be increased to at least Rs 2 lakh so as to attract people to buy term insurance covers for the financial safety of their families.

Not just that, even housing sector has long clamoured for increasing the limit of Section 80C as this will further boost the realty sector.