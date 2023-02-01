 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 is by the playbook, says Rashesh Shah of Edelweiss Financial Services

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

The setting up of physical as well as digital infrastructure, which got a push in the Budget 2023, would be a major growth enabler for India, Shah said

Edelweiss Financial Services chairman Rashesh Shah gave a thumbs up to the Union Budget 2023 present on February 1, saying it ticks every box in the playbook.

"Hardly anything bad in the budget but the decisions that I like the most are reduction in income tax, no tinkering with the long-term capital gains tax and a higher capex," Shah said.

The setting up of physical as well as digital infrastructure that the government tried to do with the Budget 2023 would be a major growth enabler for India in the coming times.

