Budget 2023: Insurance stocks tank up to 10% as FM pushes for new tax regime

The shares of insurance companies took a knock following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's renewed thrust for the new tax regime, where deductions are not allowed, in Budget 2023-24. The government also announced it will disallow deductions in certain cases.

“(A) proposal…is to limit income tax exemption from proceeds of insurance policies with very high value,” Sitharaman said.

The budget explained that where the aggregate of premium for life insurance policies (other than ULIP) issued on or after April 1, 2023 is above Rs 5 lakh, income from only those policies with an aggregate premium of up to Rs 5 lakh shall be exempt.

“This will not affect the tax exemption provided to the amount received on the death of a person insured. It will also not affect insurance policies issued till March 31, 2023,” said the document.

Moneycontrol News