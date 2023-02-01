 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: India's G-20 presidency unique opportunity to strengthen its role in world economic order, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST

Budget 2023: Presenting the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said India is steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and to facilitate sustainable economic development.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman pushed for inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra & investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth and financial sector in her Budget

India's ongoing presidency of the G-20 grouping is a unique opportunity to strengthen the country's role in the world economic order when countries across the globe are facing various challenges, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said India is steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and to facilitate sustainable economic development.

"In these times of global challenges, the G-20 presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen India's role in the world economic order," she said.

"With the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), we are steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and to facilitate sustainable economic development," Sitharaman said.