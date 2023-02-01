 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Import duty hike of compounded rubber to benefit rubber farmers

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

The increase will plug a loophole that enables natural rubber to be imported at a lower duty by passing it off as compounded rubber.

India imported 546,369 tonnes of natural rubber in FY22 to meet all-time high consumption of 1,238,000 tonnes. Domestic production was 775,000 tonnes.

The increase in the import duty of compounded rubber announced in the budget for FY24 will bring it on par with tariffs for imported natural rubber and enable domestic farmers to get a higher price for their produce, said KN Raghavan, executive director of the Rubber Board.

The duty parity will plug a loophole that allows natural rubber to be imported at a lower duty rate by passing it off as compounded rubber, an intermediate product made by mixing natural rubber with chemicals.

“We have been demanding it for the last one year. It will also lead to more mixing being done in India for making compounded rubber,” Raghavan said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on February 1 that the basic customs duty on compounded rubber is being increased from 10 percent to 25 percent or Rs 30/kg, whichever is lower, at par with that on natural rubber, other than latex, to curb circumvention of duty.