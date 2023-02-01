Budget 2023: Import duty hike of compounded rubber to benefit rubber farmers

The increase in the import duty of compounded rubber announced in the budget for FY24 will bring it on par with tariffs for imported natural rubber and enable domestic farmers to get a higher price for their produce, said KN Raghavan, executive director of the Rubber Board.

The duty parity will plug a loophole that allows natural rubber to be imported at a lower duty rate by passing it off as compounded rubber, an intermediate product made by mixing natural rubber with chemicals.

“We have been demanding it for the last one year. It will also lead to more mixing being done in India for making compounded rubber,” Raghavan said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on February 1 that the basic customs duty on compounded rubber is being increased from 10 percent to 25 percent or Rs 30/kg, whichever is lower, at par with that on natural rubber, other than latex, to curb circumvention of duty.

Import duty on natural rubber is also 25 percent or Rs 30 per kg, whichever is lower. Further, imports of natural rubber are restricted through two ports – Nhava Sheva and Chennai. Compounded rubber is made by mixing natural rubber with chemicals and carbon black through a simple process that can also be done in India. Customs duty on compounded rubber was only 10 percent and there was no port restriction.

ECL approach for provisions will lead to sustainable loan growth, increase due-diligence, bankers sa... Rising imports Imports of compounded rubber have doubled to 114,000 tonnes over the past five years. Compounded rubber imports have increased almost 30 percent in the April to November period from a year earlier, Raghavan pointed out. “This had given rise to doubts that unscrupulous persons were importing natural rubber under the guise of compounded rubber after nominal mixing to circumvent higher duty of natural rubber. This also had the effect of adversely impacting the domestic market price of natural rubber as increasing quantities started getting imported at 10 percent,” he said. Ramesh Kejriwal, president of the All India Rubber Industry Association, said the duty difference with natural rubber was an anomaly that has been corrected.

“People were importing compounded rubber at a lower duty instead of importing natural rubber and mixing it in their factories, thus taking advantage of the duty difference. This will be stopped,” he said. India imports large quantities of rubber, mostly the block rubber variety. India imported 546,369 tonnes of natural rubber in FY22 to meet all-time high consumption of 1,238,000 tonnes. Domestic production was 775,000 tonnes.

PK Krishnakumar is a journalist based in Kochi.