Budget 2023: IITs to receive research grants for lab grown diamonds

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech on February 1 announced that a research grant will be provided to one of the IITs for five years to encourage the indigenous production of lab-grown diamonds.

"Lab-grown diamonds is a technology and innovation-driven energy-driven sector with high employment potential," the FM said.

"The grant provided to IIT for lab-grown diamonds is a positive. The segment has seen a steep 54 percent growth in exports on-year, and accounted for 5 percent of total diamond exports YTD23," CRISIL said in a statement.

