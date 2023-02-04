 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: I think 50% taxpayers will opt for the new income tax regime, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Feb 04, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

The finance minister is of the opinion that with more money in taxpayers hands under the new I-T regime, they would be the best judge to decide their own choice for investment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman charted out the pitfalls that had to be avoided and the challenges presented by a series of unprecedented events while drawing up Union Budget 2023, in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi. She said that government has tried providing a thrust to a more ecologically friendly economy given its net-zero commitment, explained the move to tweak the personal income tax slabs, and laid out the reasons why India is still one of the best destination investments. Edited excerpts:

This is your fifth Budget, you are navigating epochal events in the last couple of years. One was the COVID-19 pandemic and the other was the war in Ukraine. What I would like to understand from you is, what was going on in the mind of Nirmala Sitharaman, and how she was dealing with policymaking in these last five historic years?

Starting with a very difficult question, difficult not for any other reason but to capture the experiences, and also to look back at it when you are probably slightly out of it, is difficult to describe in a short answer.

I had no precedent (for Covid, Ukraine war). We had continuous conversation with all stakeholders, the MSME sector, or even observers with a more discerning eye.

I had no precedent before me to handle such a situation, there were no given templates. There were no examples to follow, and there were no theories which would have worked in such a context. So essentially, we were going by continuous conversation with all stakeholders, those who have something to say about the industry and its sufferings, the MSME sector, or even those who are observing it with a more discerning eye. We had to engage in conversations continuously with all people, take their view, weigh for ourselves to see which one is right, which is most suitable for us…because eventually all this is what we are answerable for. And, therefore, I think I would recall the ways in which the honourable PM led the conversation. He would never tire from meeting us, he would never say, not today. But eventually…one thing which was not so much relevant for dealing with the pandemic itself, but yet had to be done, was not to let go the opportunity to continue the reforms process. We may have a stable, clear-headed leadership, which stands by us and gives us the guidance under the prime minister and we may come up with proposals and also launch some specific schemes at that time to give relief and so on, (but) it is eventually the way in which the people of India have absorbed it all, and found the best ways to go around with this kind of succour or handholding from the government even if it may not be adequate. So the credit goes to the people of India. That is why today we are where we are.

You make a very important point. I think you never gave up on reforms in the last so many years, come what may, the pandemic or war in Ukraine. I remember many experts and economists at that time said the government was not doing enough for stimulus in the COVID-19 period, comparing the response to that in Western economies. In hindsight, do you think that it was good to ignore that advice? And, you know, be tight-fisted? 

Yes, that is why in answering earlier your question, we had to do our homework for every such input which came in at that time. We could have always said, no, this is what appeals to us, and we would have gone ahead. But we had to consider every such advice which came in and also go through the depths of what it would mean, how will it help, how will it be executed, whether it can really bear results, and so on, because whether we choose one way or another, we should know why we have not chosen a particular way, and be able to justify it. Today, I have the advantage of looking back at it and say, good that I didn't take it because the results would have been very different. But the fact remains that we went through every one of the suggestions with equal open-mindedness and rigour.

Coming to this budget, there is a big push to capital expenditure on the one hand, and on the other, you've also given a lot of money to the middle class and the rich, so that there is a consumption boom. All this while maintaining fiscal discipline, as you had promised. What are the big outcomes you're looking at from this budget?