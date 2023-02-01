 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: I-T benefits in budget to propel deposit growth, says Bandhan Bank MD

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced no tax for those with an annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime but made no changes for those who continue in the old regime that provides for tax exemptions and deductions on investments and expenses such as HRA.

The FM said the government proposes to make the new tax regime as the default setting for all income tax returns from April 1, 2023.

The income tax concessions proposed in the Union budget will promote more savings and propel growth in deposits, which in turn, will help the banking industry, Bandhan Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said on Wednesday.

"For the last year, we have witnessed that the deposit growth is less than normal. The new tax norms proposed in the budget will encourage people to save more, and in turn, it will normalise the growth in deposits. It indeed will help the banking industry. When the deposit growth increases, the credit flow also increases," he said.

In what is being seen as a push for the salaried class taxpayer to switch to the new tax regime where no exemptions on investments are provided, the finance minister in her budget for 2023-24 allowed a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 under the new regime.