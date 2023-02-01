 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 I Income-tax rule change may dampen investor interest in market-linked bonds: Dealers

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a crucial change in the Income Tax Act that takes away the tax arbitrage of such bonds.

Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her shortest Budget speech on February 1. A round-up of the big Budget stories (Representative image)

Bond market dealers are upset over a change in the income tax rules related to market-linked debentures (MLDs) as it takes away the benefit of tax arbitrage and could repel investors.

“It will be a big blow for MLD issuers and investors. The MLD market was thriving all these days due to tax arbitrage,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincorp.

The rule change 