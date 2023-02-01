 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Housing stocks gain as PM Awas Yojana gets 66% higher allocation

Feb 01, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Budget 2022 had allotted Rs 48,000 crore for the completion of 80 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana

In her Budget 2023-24 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the allocation to PM Awas Yojana has increased by 66 percent to Rs 79,000 crore.

Following this, stocks related to the housing sector like Can Fin Homes, Ashiana Housing, HDFC, Home First Finance, and HDIL gained over 2-4 percent.

