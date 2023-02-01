Budget 2023: Housing stocks gain as PM Awas Yojana gets 66% higher allocation

Representative image.

In her Budget 2023-24 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the allocation to PM Awas Yojana has increased by 66 percent to Rs 79,000 crore.

Following this, stocks related to the housing sector like Can Fin Homes, Ashiana Housing, HDFC, Home First Finance, and HDIL gained over 2-4 percent.

Budget 2022 had allotted Rs 48,000 crore for the completion of 80 lakh houses under PMAY.

"The increase in outlay towards PMAY resonates with the government's committed mission to meeting the housing shortage in the country. This will result in increased investment and heightened activity in the construction sector; opportunities galore for contractors," Vimal Nadar, Head of Research, Colliers India said.

