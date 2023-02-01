English
    Budget 2023: Housing stocks gain as PM Awas Yojana gets 66% higher allocation

    Budget 2022 had allotted Rs 48,000 crore for the completion of 80 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST
    In her Budget 2023-24 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the allocation to PM Awas Yojana has increased by 66 percent to Rs 79,000 crore.

    Following this, stocks related to the housing sector like Can Fin Homes, Ashiana Housing, HDFC, Home First Finance, and HDIL gained over 2-4 percent.

    Follow our Budget blog for all the details

    Budget 2022 had allotted Rs 48,000 crore for the completion of 80 lakh houses under PMAY.