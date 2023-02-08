 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Hits and misses in the agriculture sector

Sandeep Sabharwal
Feb 08, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

The budget was a mixed bag for agriculture, with emphasis on tech-related proposals and higher credit for farmers, but the absence of some expected tax breaks.

The overall budgetary allocation for the agriculture ministry was increased to an estimated Rs 1.25 lakh crore for FY24 financial year, including Rs 60,000 crore for the government's ambitious PM-KISAN scheme.

Small farmers will benefit from the budget, the ministry said, adding that emphasis has been laid on promoting the agriculture sector through technology. A look at what the budget offered:

The Hits

Technology Push