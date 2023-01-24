 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Here's what FICCI want govt to scrap

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Budget 2023: India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies. At that time, a Rs 23,250 per tonne (USD 40 per barrel) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was levied.

The government should scrap the windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil as the levy is adversely impacting the capex-intensive exploration of oil and gas, the industry said in its recommendation for the forthcoming annual budget.

The new tax, which was also slapped on the export of petrol, diesel and ATF, is calibrated every fortnight in step with international oil prices.