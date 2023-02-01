 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: Here is what it offers to tax payers

Moneycontrol PF Team
Feb 01, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

The finance minister while announcing the Budget 2023 tried to reduce the tax burden on individuals in new tax regime. The tax rates were reduced.

The budget reduced the tax burden for individuals opting for the new tax regime.

While announcing the Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered some relief to the individual taxpayer in India. She attempted to reduce the tax burden by offering measures such as enhanced standard deduction and enhanced limit of rebate along with some tweaks in the tax rates.

Rebate for income up to Rs 7 lakh

Earlier the individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh need not have to pay income tax due to the rebate available. However, the Union Budget 2023 has proposed to enhance this benefit to individuals earning income up to Rs 7 lakh in a financial year, in the new tax regime.

Under the old tax regime, the rebate under Section 87A is available for income up to Rs 5 lakh.