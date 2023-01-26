English
    Budget 2023 in final stage of preparation as Nirmala Sitharaman distributes halwa among staff

    Budget 2023: A customary halwa ceremony is performed every year before the “lock-in” process of Budget preparation begins.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST
    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hands a plate of halwa to a staffer (Image credit: PIB)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday afternoon distributed halwa among the staff in a ceremony that marked the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2023-24. The ceremony is an annual ritual in which the traditional dessert 'halwa' is prepared and served to officials and staff members of the finance ministry who were involved in the preparation of the Budget.


    Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad were also present at the event.

    The Halwa ceremony is organised every year in the basement of North Block, which houses the ministry in the national capital, and is attended by the finance minister and other high-ranking officials.