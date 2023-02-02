 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: Grant for IIMs reduced by half, top B schools say Centre signalling to be self-reliant

PTI
Feb 02, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

The top institutes, however, believe that the move might hurt new IIMs but not the second or first generation IIMs.

IIM Bangalore

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), which are counted among the noted business schools in the country, have faced a budget cut this year with the Centre reducing their grant by half.

The top institutes, however, believe that the move might hurt new IIMs but not the second or first generation IIMs.

There are 20 IIMs across the country.

In the budget for 2023-24 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, the funding for IIMs has been brought down to Rs 300 crore from the previous fiscal year's Revised Estimate (RE) of Rs 608.23 crore, a 50.67 per cent drop, even when the net budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 rose by 8 per cent amounting to Rs 44,094 crores for the higher education sector.