Budget 2023 | Govt to support Hyderabad-based millet institute as centre of excellence: FM Sitharaman

The Union Budget for 2023-24 on February 1 included a special focus on millets, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing that the government would support the Hyderabad-based millet institute as a centre of excellence.

“We grow several types of Shree Anna (millets), such as Jowar, Raagi, Bajra, Ramdana, Cheena, and Saama…These have a number of health benefits and have been an integral part of our food for centuries," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

"India is largest producer and second largest exporter of Shree Anna, to make India a global hub for Shree Anna, Indian Institute of Millet Research Hyderabad will be supported as Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices at international level," the finance minister added.

The announcement comes at a time when India prepares to lead the celebration of the International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023 and promote the cultivation and consumption of nutri-cereals. Millets are considered 'smart food' as they are easy to cultivate, mostly organic and are highly nutritious

Spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government sponsored the proposal for IYM 2023, which was accepted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Modi has urged to make IYM 2023 a 'people's movement' while positioning India as the 'global hub for millets'. Millets are a class of whole grain that are high in nutritional value. This varied group of small-seeded grasses include jowar (sorghum), ragi (finger millet), kodo (kodo millet), kutki (little millet), kakun (foxtail millet), sanwa (barnyard millet), cheena (proso millet), kuttu (buckwheat) and chaulai (amaranth). The cereal crop is nutritionally superior to wheat and rice due to its higher protein levels and a more balanced amino acid profile. Millets are drought-resistant, with lower water requirements, and can be cultivated on poor soils and in hilly terrain, noted an Indian Express article. They are also rich in carbohydrates, protein and minerals like calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, manganese and zinc. India produces over 170 lakh tonnes of millet, accounting for 80 percent of Asia's and 20 percent of global production.

