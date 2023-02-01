 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Govt to launch Rs 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Budget 2023: Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, Sitharaman said an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas.

The government will launch a Rs 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas.

She further said to enhance yield of extra long staple cotton, the government will adopt a cluster-based and value-chain approach.

The government will also support Hyderabad-based millet institute as a centre of excellence.