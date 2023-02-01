Budget 2023: Government to select 50 destinations, to promote tourism on mission mode

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing the Budget 2023 said that the government is on a mission mode to promote tourism in the country.

She said that the country offers immense attractions for domestic as well as foreign tourists. "There is large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunity for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular. Promotion of tourism will be taken on mission mode with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programme and public-private partnership," said Sitharaman.

In addition, the Finance Minister said that with an integrated and innovative approach, at least 50 destinations will be selected through challenge mode.

"In addition to aspects such as physical connectivity, virtual connectivity, tourist guides, high standards for food streets, and tourist security, all the relevant aspects would be made available on an app to enhance the tourist experience. Every destination would be developed as a complete package," she said.

Moneycontrol News