Budget 2023: Government to select 50 destinations, to promote tourism on mission mode

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing the Budget 2023 said thatÂ the government is on a mission mode to promote tourism in the country.

She said thatÂ the country offers immense attractions for domestic as well as foreign tourists. "There is large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunity for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular. Promotion ofÂ tourismÂ will be taken on mission mode with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programme and public-private partnership," saidÂ Sitharaman.

In addition, the Finance Minister said thatÂ with an integrated and innovative approach, at least 50 destinations will be selected through challenge mode.

"In addition to aspects such as physical connectivity, virtual connectivity, tourist guides, high standards for food streets, and tourist security, all the relevant aspects would be made available on an app to enhance the tourist experience. Every destination would be developed as a complete package," she said.

This is for the first time in the Union Budget that tourism has been the key focus policy area. India has huge potential for tourism given the diverse nature and culture of the country. The government's focus to promote tourism will be positive for hotel companies including Indian Hotels, EIH, and Lemon Tree Hotels.

The Economic Survey which was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31 noted that the tourism sector is showing signs of revivalÂ after two years of Covid-induced challenges.

Foreign tourist arrivals in FY23 grew month-on-month with the resumption of international flights and the easing of Covid-19 regulations.