Union Budget 2023: Conversion of physical gold to electronic gold receipt not to attract capital gains tax

The government in the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1, 2023, excluded the conversion of gold to electronic gold receipts (EGRs) and vice versa from the purview of capital gains tax with an aim to promote the concept of electronic gold.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed that the cost of acquisition of the EGR for the purpose of computing tax should be the cost of gold. Further, the holding period for the purpose of capital gains tax would include the period for which gold was held by the assessee prior to its conversion into EGR.

Similarly, a provision for conversion from gold to EGR is also proposed.

EGRs cater to all market participants, which means that buyers and sellers on the exchange shall include individual investors, as well as commercial participants along the value chain like importers, banks, refiners, bullion traders, jewellery manufacturers, and retailers.

Abhinav Kaul