Budget 2023: GIFT City gets a big boost as govt ends dual regulation, announces several sops

India’s bid to build a counter to Singapore in Gujarat got a big boost as the Union Budget 2023-24 delegated powers under the SEZ Act to International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to avoid dual regulation. IFSC rules are at par with Dubai and Singapore.

The Budget also set up a single-window IT system for registration and approval from IFSCA, SEZ authorities, GSTN, Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India and Insurance Regulatory Development Authority–reducing compliance and red tape.

The Budget has also permitted acquisition financing by IFSC banking units of foreign banks. The offshore derivative instruments would be recognised as valid contracts.

Gift City is India’s only approved IFSC located in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar. Conceptualised and announced in 2008, when PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat but for the first few years the progress was slow. Over the last few years, incentives have been announced to enhance business activities at GIFT City.

There were concerns raised that while GIFT City is an offshore jurisdiction, Indian tax authorities were sending mixed signals to companies. They were hoping for clarity that Indian tax laws won't apply there.

‘MISHTI, PM PRANAM’: What these Budget speech acronyms stand for Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City, said, “The Union Budget clearly emphasises the growth aspirations of our nation and the vital role of GIFT City in India’s growth story. The policy support laid out by the Union government will certainly act as a catalyst in expediting the growth of GIFT City, thus making it a vibrant global financial hub for domestic and international entities.” “The far-reaching measures announced in the Budget will go a long way in strengthening the ease of doing business in IFSC at GIFT City. The establishment of an EXIM Bank subsidiary would encourage emerging sectors such as aircraft and ship financing activities in GIFT City. The setting-up of data embassies at GIFT City would facilitate digital continuity solutions for countries seeking such solutions,” he added.

