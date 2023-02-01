English
    Budget 2023: GIFT City gets a big boost as govt ends dual regulation, announces several sops

    The slew of measures to promote business activity at the financial hub include a single-window IT system for registration by various regulators including RBI and Sebi.

    Shweta Punj
    February 01, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST
    Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget 2023

    Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget 2023 "bahi khata". (Image: ANI/Twitter)

    India’s bid to build a counter to Singapore in Gujarat got a big boost as the Union Budget 2023-24 delegated powers under the SEZ Act to International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to avoid dual regulation. IFSC rules are at par with Dubai and Singapore.

    The Budget also set up a single-window IT system for registration and approval from IFSCA, SEZ authorities, GSTN, Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India and Insurance Regulatory Development Authority–reducing compliance and red tape.

    The Budget has also permitted acquisition financing by IFSC banking units of foreign banks. The offshore derivative instruments would be recognised as valid contracts.

    Gift City is India’s only approved IFSC located in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar. Conceptualised and announced in 2008, when PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat but for the first few years the progress was slow. Over the last few years, incentives have been announced to enhance business activities at GIFT City.