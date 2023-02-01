Budget 2023: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant sees a Budget 'truly for a new India'

G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant hailed the proposals made in the Union Budget 2023-24 as measures meant "truly for a new India".

In an interview to CNBC TV-18 on the likely impact of the proposals made by the finance minister on February 1, he also hailed the Budget's focus on capital expenditure and on the reduction of taxes that would boost consumption.

"I think this is a Budget truly for a new India. It's heavily focused on capital expenditure, a 33 percent jump with ten lakh crores. That's one part of the story. The other part of the story is that it's really good with all these exemptions and on the tax side, it'll drive the consumption story of India, which is very, very important and significant. And thirdly, to my mind, the huge focus on urbanisation, which is important and travel and tourism, these are key focuses," he said.

Kant mentioned that the "real highlight" of the Budget for him was the Centre's push for digitisation across sectors and the emphasis on gearing towards a green economy.

"The tech transformation story of this Budget is quite enormous in terms of energy storage, in terms of pump storage, in terms of battery storage, in terms of a whole range of new areas of growth, electric mobility, green hydrogen, all the sunrise areas of growth which will enable India to technologically pole vault in many ways," Kant said. Talking on the finance minister's push for greater public private partnership in the tourism sector and the 'mission-mode' towards tourism, the G20 Sherpa emphasised the need for investing in tourism infrastructure to reap the multiplier effect. Related stories Budget 2023 | Ayushman Bharat may cater to India's missing middle - Report

Finance Minister Sitharaman chairs first pre-Budget 2023 consultation

ECL approach for provisions will lead to sustainable loan growth, increase due-diligence, bankers sa... "The important thing about travel and tourism is that the expenditure that you make on capital, on infrastructure gives it a huge thrust. So, three years in a row, focusing on airports, focusing on rail will have a massive impact on travel and tourism in due course and make India an outstanding country for domestic tourism, but also for international tourism. That is really the key. The infrastructure side of growth story of India will have a massive multiplier impact. Kant spoke about the three-part process of the mission-mode mentioned by the government and said: "First and foremost, the Budget talks about 50 key centres of growth, which will be selected through a challenge route to drive growth. And second is about a very key strategy for promoting travel and tourism. The third one is about skill development in the travel and tourism sector. Which is about employment creation because tourism has a multiplier impact."

Moneycontrol News