    Budget 2023: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant sees a Budget 'truly for a new India'

    Amitabh Kant mentioned that the 'real highlight' of the Budget for him was the Centre's push for digitisation across sectors and the emphasis on gearing towards a green economy

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

    G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant hailed the proposals made in the Union Budget 2023-24 as measures meant "truly for a new India".

    In an interview to CNBC TV-18 on the likely impact of the proposals made by the finance minister on February 1, he also hailed the Budget's focus on capital expenditure and on the reduction of taxes that would boost consumption.

    "I think this is a Budget truly for a new India. It's heavily focused on capital expenditure, a 33 percent jump with ten lakh crores. That's one part of the story. The other part of the story is that it's really good with all these exemptions and on the tax side, it'll drive the consumption story of India, which is very, very important and significant. And thirdly, to my mind, the huge focus on urbanisation, which is  important and travel and tourism, these are key focuses," he said.

    Kant mentioned that the "real highlight" of the Budget for him was the Centre's push for digitisation across sectors and the emphasis on gearing towards a green economy.