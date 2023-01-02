 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: FY24 capex target seen at Rs 9-9.5 lakh crore, says DBS Bank's Radhika Rao

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 02, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

According to the economist, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce another solid increase in the Centre's capex target for the next financial year

The Union Budget for 2023-24 may set the capital expenditure target for the next financial year at Rs 9-9.5 lakh crore, according to Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank.

This would represent an at least 20 percent rise from the budget estimate of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for 2022-23, which includes Rs 1 lakh crore as a capex-only, 50-year, interest-free loan to states.

In an e-mail interview to Moneycontrol, Rao also said the continuation of quality of fiscal consolidation over quantity could mean "a more gradual consolidation path may be viewed more favourably by the markets than a sharper correction towards the 3 percent (fiscal deficit) target".

Edited excerpts:

Is next year's budget about pushing growth to the next level or is it about somehow consolidating any gains that have been made due to the weak global environment and the fragile nature of the recovery?

We expect the upcoming budget to focus on three aspects. Firstly, continue to push supply-side catalysts which involve improving the ecosystem with the right set of enablers through higher allocations towards capex-oriented ministries as well as social, rural programs. Secondly, employment focus through more allocations towards the rural employment scheme as well as skill training and upgradation. Next, we don’t expect any major direct tax changes after rationalisation efforts in recent budgets. A tougher global environment and spillover risks are key watch factors for the authorities.