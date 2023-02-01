Union Budget 2023: FM proposes to simplify Know Your Customer norms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 in her Union Budget 2023-24 speech proposed to simplify the Know Your Consumer (KYC) process. KYC is the first step to making financial investments into mutual funds and insurance and opening bank accounts or updating personal details.

A risk-based process and KYC requirement would be established using the government-offered digital locker infrastructure, which could store critical documents such as the PAN and AADHAR.

The Finance Minister further proposed that a one-stop solution would be set up to update the identification documents for the government-based digital lockers.

A boost to the whole initiative would be offered using fintech firms offering video KYC and enabling digital lockers that would permit sharing and storing of documents that would ensure secure online access with Government and financial institutions and other organisations. This would be not just for individuals, but also for businesses. A permanent account number (PAN) would be the common identifier for specified government facilities to ensure ease of business operations.

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 260: Geojit "A simplified KYC regime is a major benefit and will attract more investors to capital markets and investment products. We are witnessing a boom in the financialisation of savings nationwide, and simplifying the process will only accelerate up this trend," said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management.

