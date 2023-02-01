 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Union Budget 2023: FM proposes to simplify Know Your Customer norms

Khyati Dharamsi
Feb 01, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Union Budget 2023: Digital lockers will facilitate faster updation of identity documents and easier investment process

KYC is the first step to making financial investments into mutual funds and insurance and opening bank accounts or updating personal details. (Representative image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 in her Union Budget 2023-24 speech proposed to simplify the Know Your Consumer (KYC) process. KYC is the first step to making financial investments into mutual funds and insurance and opening bank accounts or updating personal details.

A risk-based process and KYC requirement would be established using the government-offered digital locker infrastructure, which could store critical documents such as the PAN and AADHAR.

The Finance Minister further proposed that a one-stop solution would be set up to update the identification documents for the government-based digital lockers.

